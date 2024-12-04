Tejasswi Prakash’s DIET and FITNESS routine is an inspiration for all foodies

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Fri, 04/12/2024 - 07:30
Tejasswi Prakash

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash is one of the biggest names in the industry and her fame skyrocketed after she won Bigg Boss season 15 and landed the show Naagin 6.

The show is iconic, and it adds to Tejaswi's list of accomplishments. Not to mention her relationship with Karan Kundrra is always making news. She found a lot of fame with the show Khatron Ke Khiladi and was praised for her personality and performance. (Also Read: Karan Kundrra reveals how much he misses Tejasswi Prakash, check out his Instagram post)

Naagin 6 was one of the longest-running seasons of the series. She has amassed a massive following and her brand has been able to transcend the lines between Hindi Film Industry and the TV industry. Well, since the show went off-air, Tejasswi had taken a well-deserved break and took a trip with Karan.

She recently was a part of a music video called Aidan Na Nach which crossed five million views.

Well, Tejasswi is a big foodie and her social media handle is proof of the same. But being an actress she has to make sure that she is perfectly in shape and looking all prim and proper.

Tejasswi has time and again mentioned that she does not enjoy going to the gym in particular but she does certain things to stay fit and healthy.

Tejasswi makes sure to drink atleast two shots of filtered black coffee stirred with a tablespoon of coconut milk as a routine before her workout training. She prefers to exercise crunches and burpees to maintain a toned and fit body.

As for her breakfast, she eats porridge and oatmeal for breakfast.

Her exercise routine consists of a variety of yoga poses, with Chakrasana being the primary pose. (Also Read: Karan Kundrra opens up about being typecast as a TV personality and reveals the most challenging aspect of being an actor)

Keep reading this space for more information. 

