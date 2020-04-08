Tejasswi Prakash says Shivin Narang is just a 'good friend'

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. She has been grabbing eyeballs with her bubbly nature and daredevil spirit on the show. Recently, the diva’s love life made headlines after fans started speaking of her strong equation with Beyhadh actor Shivin Narang, with whom she had competed with in KKK 10. There has been a buzz that they are dating each other.

And while fans love the rumoured couple, Tejasswi is surprised with the ongoing rumours. In an interaction with Times of India, the actress dismissed the rumours of dating Shivin and asserted that they are just good friends and nothing more.

'I really don’t know what bond has fans seen between us. Yes, he is a good friend. That’s it. But there is nothing more than that. All people are asking me and even my friends are asking if I am dating him. I am not dating him. I thought they are reacting to our friendship. But now if they are saying that I am having an affair then, of course, I am going to react,' Tejasswi was quoted saying.

Credits: Pinkvilla