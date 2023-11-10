Tejasswi Prakash's BTS video of her last day shoot with the team of Naagin will melt your hearts!

As the shoot of the show culminated, Tejasswi created a vlog and shared it on her YouTube channel as she bid farewell to her team. Check out the video below…
Tejasswi Prakash

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin has gone on to become one of the most iconic shows and one that leads the way for a lot of fantasy supernatural shows. Nobody can forget the first season and how it laid the foundation for the show to have 6 successful ones.

The show is one of the longest-running seasons of the franchises on TV. While there have been shows, which have had many seasons but when we talk about fiction shows having seasons and complete new iterations every season, Naagin is a benchmark with seasons and franchises. Tejasswi Prakash stars as the lead in the show as Pratha/Prarthana.

(Also Read:Kya Baat Hai! This click of Karan Kundrra with Tejasswi Prakash's family is all heart and love)

Tejasswi Prakash's work is being liked, and she also has the glam factor. Tejasswi Prakash has been in the TV industry for a year but this is her first venture with Balaji. Also, this season of Naagin is also super expensive. As the shoot of the show culminated, Tejasswi created a vlog and shared it on her YouTube channel as she bid farewell to her team.

She mentioned:

It's my last day shooting with these amazing people, and the emotions are running high. In this video, I'll take you behind the scenes of our final day, sharing heartfelt moments, memories, and the bond we've formed over the course of this incredible journey.

Also Read: Check out the answers to the MOST GOOGLED QUESTIONS about Tejasswi Prakash!

Take a look:

Show your love for Tejasswi in the comment section below! 

