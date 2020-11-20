Telly couple Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim's cute pic on Insta send fans into a frenzy, READ

MUMBAI: Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim never fail to shell out relationship goals and their social media timeline is proof. Their constant PDAs are undoubtedly adorable.

The couple tied the knot in 2018 and has been inseparable since then.

Both of them never leave a chance to share pictures with each other thereby sending the fans into a frenzy. It won’t be wrong to call them one of the most adorable couples of telly town.

Meanwhile, the couple has once again grabbed attention owing to a recent picture wherein the two of them are enjoying the greenery around at a picturesque location. While Shoaib happily poses for the camera, Dipika seems to be too lost in her thoughts. This candid moment of the couple is too cute to miss!

The Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actress is seen wearing a blue and white salwar kameez while Shoaib looks clad in a sweatshirt and jeans.

The husband-wife duo has also proved their mettle separately as actors in the television industry. To add on, Dipika Kakar had also won the 12th season of Bigg Boss. We still remember the time when she got emotional after getting Shoaib’s message inside the BB house.

The actress last appeared in the show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum that also featured Karan V. Grover and had received tremendous response from the audience before going off-air, a few months back. Talking about Shoaib, he was last seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan.

Credit: Pinkvilla