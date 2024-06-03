Temptation Island India contestants Chestha Bhagat and Nikhil Mehta BREAK-UP; alleges latter has CHEATED on her!

Cheshta Bhagat and Arjun Aneja entered the show as a couple but parted ways during the finale. Cheshta chose Nikhil Mehta, and since then, the couple has been sharing their love journey on social media.
Chestha Bhagat

MUMBAI: Cheshta Bhagat and Arjun Aneja, participants in Temptation Island India, faced relationship challenges as trust was tested on the show. However, Cheshta chose to leave the show with Nikhil Mehta, marking the beginning of their love journey.

Cheshta and Nikhil have been unapologetic about expressing their love and admiration for each other. Their social media accounts frequently feature moments of togetherness, showcasing the deep bond they share. 

(Also Read: Whoa! Temptation Island contestant Cheshta Bhagat is connected to actor Shaheer Sheik in this special way, find out how

It was disclosed at the start of the episode that Cheshta Bhagat had slapped her partner Arjun Aneja after learning of his liking for someone else. Cheshta's friend Nikhil Mehta disclosed in earlier episodes that Cheshta had been witnessing physical abuse from Arjun's side. Aneja used his response to Cheshta's slap as justification for his actions.

Now, according to a report doing the rounds on social media, the Chestha and Nikhil have broken up just two months after the show went off-air. Apparently, Nikhil has been in a committed relationship with someone else for the past five years!

Produced by Deepak Dhar under Banijay Asia, the Indian version of Temptation Island is filmed in Alibaug, Maharashtra. 

Temptation Island, a unique dating reality show, is getting ready for its grand finale. The final episode of the show will air on streaming platforms on December 15, 2023. The audience has shown a great deal of affection for the social experiment that is the show. 

(Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Arjun Aneja on participating in Temptation Island with Chestha: I wanted to enter the show as a single but didn't meet the criteria then I saw there are so many advantages if I enter the show as a couple

Keep reading this space for more information from the world of television, Hindi movies and the OTT projects. 

About Author

