Temptation Island India contestants Chestha Bhagat and Nikhil Mehta BREAK-UP; alleges latter has CHEATED on her!

MUMBAI: Cheshta Bhagat and Arjun Aneja, participants in Temptation Island India, faced relationship challenges as trust was tested on the show. However, Cheshta chose to leave the show with Nikhil Mehta, marking the beginning of their love journey.

Cheshta and Nikhil have been unapologetic about expressing their love and admiration for each other. Their social media accounts frequently feature moments of togetherness, showcasing the deep bond they share.

Temptation Island India, hosted by Karan Kundrra and Mouni Roy, tested real-life couples' relationships as they lived in separate villas alongside tempters. Cheshta Bhagat and Arjun Aneja entered the show as a couple but parted ways during the finale. Cheshta chose Nikhil Mehta, and since then, the couple has been sharing their love journey on social media.

It was disclosed at the start of the episode that Cheshta Bhagat had slapped her partner Arjun Aneja after learning of his liking for someone else. Cheshta's friend Nikhil Mehta disclosed in earlier episodes that Cheshta had been witnessing physical abuse from Arjun's side. Aneja used his response to Cheshta's slap as justification for his actions.

Now, according to a report doing the rounds on social media, the Chestha and Nikhil have broken up just two months after the show went off-air. Apparently, Nikhil has been in a committed relationship with someone else for the past five years!

Produced by Deepak Dhar under Banijay Asia, the Indian version of Temptation Island is filmed in Alibaug, Maharashtra.

Produced by Deepak Dhar under Banijay Asia, the Indian version of Temptation Island is filmed in Alibaug, Maharashtra.

