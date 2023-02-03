Teri Meri Doriyaann’s Himanshi Parashar misses this special person’s presence in her life, check it out

MUMBAI :Punjabi actress Himanshi Parashar, made her Hindi TV show debut with 'Teri Meri Doriyaann'. She has worked in Punjabi shows such as 'Maawan Thandiya Chawan', and also featured in music videos like 'Dil Le Gya', and many more. The actress looks pretty and seems to be enjoying her time on the sets of 'Teri Meri Doriyaann' playing Sahiba.

Himanshi is winning the hearts of viewers with her emotional characterization of Sahiba. She has a massive fan following on social media and her fan following has doubled ever since she started playing the docile yet brave and loving role of Sahiba in Teri Meri Doriyaann.

Himanshi has now posted something on her instagram story that will get you emotional too. She has posted about losing her Dadu (grandfather) a while back and posted a sweet message in his memory on his birthday. Check out the post here;

The current track of Teri Meri Doriyaann revolves around Sahiba marrying Angad since Seerat who was supposed to marry him runs off with Garry, putting her family in shame.

