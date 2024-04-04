Teri Meri Doriyann actors Tushar Dhembla and Roopam Sharma linked romantically? Here's the Inside Scoop!

The popular news portal has learned of some information that comes directly from the show's sets, even though the show was in the news a while back due to the departure of Prachi Hada, the parallel lead.
Tushar

MUMBAI: A step of faith causes the paths of six people to cross in the initial scenes of Star Plus's show Teri Meri Doriyann. Along with four other parallel leads, Tushar Dhembla, Roopam Sharma, Prachi Hada, and Jatin Arora, the show stars Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar in the leading roles.

Also read: Exclusive! The audience will get to see a side of Garry which has never been exposed: Tushar Dhembla on his comeback in Teri Meri Doriyaann

The popular news portal’s well-placed sources, very closely associated with the show reveal to us that Tushar Dhembla, who essays the character of 'Garry' in the show is currently in a relationship with his co-actor Roopam Sharma, who is essaying the character of Seerat in the show. Our source says, ''Tushar and Roopam have been together for a while now, they are in a happy relationship.''

When the popular news portal contacted the actor to get confirmation, he declined the news and asked the portal not to follow the topic further, saying he is 'just good friends' with Roopam.

Teri Meri Doriyaann is one of the most loved shows on the channel, which is produced by Cockcrow Productions. Although the show's ratings have been fluctuating, the creators have recently implemented a 6-year jump, which has resulted in the separation of Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) and Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria).

Also read: Tushar Dhembla joins the cast of Balaji Telefilms’ show for Dangal TV

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Credit- Free Press Journal

