Terrible! Bhagyalakshmi: Lakshmi’s life in danger next? Find out more!

MUMBAI: Lakshmi's marriage to an affluent businessman, Rishi Oberoi, in the Zee TV serial Bhagyalakshmi, takes her life in an unexpected direction. When she realizes the truth, she, on the other hand, feels tricked.

Rishi is feeling terrible since he is the reason for Lakshmi's misery, that he is the one who has taken away Lakshmi's smile and spirit.

Lakshmi has a difficult time attempting to start a new life while coming to terms with her failed marriage to Rishi and Rishi's union with Malishka.

Despite their fateful encounters after things went downhill and Lakshmi and Rishi's lives are intertwined and they always keep running into each other, they are currently held hostage in a bank robbery and things don't look good for them. The robbery turns violent, and Rishi and Lakshmi must find a way to escape.

The show's actors are quite active on Instagram, frequently sharing behind-the-scenes photos and pictures from their shoot lives. Aishwarya Khare, who plays Lakshmi in the show, took to Instagram to share a BTS video from the shoot where they are shooting an escape sequence.

And it looks like after trying to save Rishi, Lakshmi could have put her life in danger and fans are curious after they saw a clip that Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare posted on their social media account, in which Lakshmi has fallen down and Shalu is tending to her. The behind the scenes of that serious clip is actually funny, Take a look:

Meanwhile, Lakshmi carefully makes a video pleading for help that goes viral. The news channels flash this video on their channels leaving everyone in the family shocked. Neelam is worried for Rishi's safety and they rush to the bank.

On the other hand, Lakshmi is hiding in a cabin but the viral video makes the robbers alert.

The leader of the robbers gets angry and orders to search for Lakshmi.

Lakshmi is already the star as she is praised a lot for her bravery and courage.

The goons are actively looking for Lakshmi and she is worried.

