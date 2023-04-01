The fans share disappointment with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Paras Priyadarshan aka Neil for quitting the show; Check out reactions

MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest-running Indian television shows and people still love it. The audience pours in immense love for the track and the chemistry of AbhiRa aka Abhimanyu and Akshara.

The show lately took tragic turns with Neil’s death, Akshara and Abhimanyu’s divorce and Akshara moving away. The fans have been in for an emotional ride lately with the track.

The fans even bashed the show a lot for such tragic turn of events. They were most shattered with Neil’s death as he was the sweetest and the biggest supporter for Abhimanyu and Akshara. The fans have been missing him a lot ever since he walked out of the show.

There was speculation that he left the show as the show was about to take a leap and he did not wish to age on-screen and play the role of a father. These were just speculations but Paras Priyadarshan who portrayed Neil has sure left the fans disheartened.

Paras was absolutely loved in his character on the show. He is not quite active on his social media but recently shared a hilarious video of him acting like King Kong. It is super funny.

But what has caught our attention is that the fans have bombarded the comments sections saying how much they are missing Neil. The video is not even remotely related to the show but the fans are there to tell him that they wish he was still there on the show and how much they miss Neil being part of the plot.

