The female contestants MISUNDERSTOOD Nikhil Malik to be Salman Zaidi and that’s why he got an advantage: Nikita Bhamidipati on MTV Splitsvilla X3

popular youth based reality show MTV Splitsvilla X3.

The previous episode was quite interesting with one of the very entertaining tasks called ‘Dassi Toh Fassi’. Nikita and Aditi along with their connections Samarthya and Jay respectively were asked to challenge one couple each from the silver villa. Jay and Aditi challenged Vyomesh Koul and Arushi Chib while Nikita and Samarthya challenged Nikhil Malik and Avantika Sharma.

In the first stage of the challenge, Nikita-Samarthya and Vyomesh-Arushi maintained a lead and got an advantage in the second stage of the task.

Nikita played extremely smartly and used her strategies to defeat Nikhil and Avantika. After the first stage, an argument took place between Nikita and Pallak wherein Nikita stated that Nikhil doesn’t deserve to be in the Golden Villa because he doesn’t deserve it. Pallak replied that Nikhil is in Golden Villa because he got three golden arrows in the introductory episode.

Nikita gave her a counter reply and revealed that Nikhil was fully covered in that episode which led to a confusion of him being Salman Zaidi (Salman was slated to be a part of the show but he quit the same at the last minute). Nikita stated that because Salman is already a winner of a show (Ace of Space 2) the girls it will be safe to choose and perform with him and the girls gave their golden arrows to Nikhil presuming him to be Salman Zaidi.

This revelation made everyone’s jaw drop.

