The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie 'Selfiee'

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved shows on television and the audience loves the show. As per sources, Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming movie 'Selfiee'
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 02/09/2023 - 20:44
MUMBAI :

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most famous and loved reality shows on television.

The show is also doing well when it comes to the TRP ratings and has always been among the top 20 shows.

The fans love watching the trio of Kapil, Krushna, and Bharti who are known as the kings and queens of comedy in the television industry. But unfortunately, Krushna and Bharti couldn’t be a part of the show this season, and the fans miss watching the trio on the show.

As per sources, Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming movie 'Selfiee'

They will be having a fun time with the host, cast, and crew of the show.

The episode will be filled with a lot of entertainment and will leave you in splits.

This is the second time that Akshay Kumar will be coming on this season whereas Emraan would be gracing the show for the first time.

Whenever Akshay Kumar would come on the show it’s always a fun episode to watch.

Are you excited about the upcoming episode?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

