The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Aman Gupta, Amit Jain, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, and Vineeta Singh to grace the show

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved shows on television and the audience loves the show. As per sources, the sharks of the show Shark Tank India - Aman Gupta, Amit Jain, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, and Vineeta Singh will be gracing the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 01/23/2023 - 19:59
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Aman Gupta, Amit Jain, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, and Vineeta Singh grace th

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most famous and loved reality shows on television.

The show is also doing well when it comes to the TRP ratings and has always been among the top 20 shows.

The fans love watching the trio of Kapil, Krushna, and Bharti who are known as the kings and queens of comedy in the television industry. But unfortunately, Krushna and Bharti couldn’t be a part of the show this season, and the fans miss watching the trio on the show.

As per sources, the sharks of the show Shark Tank India - Aman Gupta, Amit Jain, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, and Vineeta Singh will be gracing the show.

This will be the second time that the Sharks will be gracing the show.

ALSO READ: Audience Perspective: OH NO! The Kapil Sharma Show on the verge of its downfall again?; Netizens express disappointment

They will be having a fun time with the host, cast, and crew of the show.

The episode will be filled with a lot of entertainment and will leave you in splits.

Well, it is not easy to make the Sharks laugh, so it will be interesting to see what special show Kapil will have in the upcoming episode.

Are you excited about the upcoming episode?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ: Audience Perspective: OH NO! The Kapil Sharma Show on the verge of its downfall again?; Netizens express disappointment

The Kapil Sharma Show Kapil Sharma Sony TV Sony LIV Krushna Abhishek Bharti Singh Kiku Sharda Comedy Shows Reality show Deepika Padukone TellyChakkar aman gupta Amit Jain Anupam Mittal Namita Thapar Peyush Bansal Vineeta Singh Shark Tank
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 01/23/2023 - 19:59

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: Dhara and Gautam happy with the Pandyas’ homecoming, Raavi demands a share in the property
MUMBAI :Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Paritosh is insulted by the car owner, Vanraj agrees to pay the loss
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Atharva is worried seeing Imlie disturbed, confesses his love for her
MUMBAI: Imlie went through a major leap last year and the show has a new lead starcast. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu calls Abhinav a thief?
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pakhi can’t give birth to a child, becomes Yashoda to Vinu
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Recent Stories
KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty wedding, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer launch, check out some of the trending news for the day
From KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty wedding, to Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer launch, check out some of the trending news of the day

Latest Video

Related Stories
Sharddha Arya to Shakti Arora, this is how much the stars of Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya Earn per episode!
Sharddha Arya to Shakti Arora, this is how much the stars of Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya Earn per episode!
Exclusive! “I will come back with Kapil someday as there is no personal fight between us and I miss working with the team” - Kru
Exclusive! “I will come back with Kapil someday as there is no personal fight between us and I miss working with the team” - Krushna Abhishek
Shesha aka Adaa Khan misses These Former Naagin Co-Stars, check out
Shesha aka Adaa Khan misses These Former Naagin Co-Stars, check out
Megha Chakraborty is gearing up for some High-Octane Action on the sets of Imlie?
Megha Chakraborty is gearing up for some High-Octane Action on the sets of Imlie?
Dharampatnii fame Ravi and Kavya aka Fahmaan Khan and Aditi Shetty flaunt Their KILLER dance moves, check out
Dharampatnii fame Ravi and Kavya aka Fahmaan Khan and Aditi Shetty flaunt Their KILLER dance moves, check out
'Bigg Boss 16': 'Lonely' Shalin requests housemates to nominate him
'Bigg Boss 16': 'Lonely' Shalin requests housemates to nominate him