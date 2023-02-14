The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Celebrity Cricket League stars Sohail Khan, Manoj Tiwari, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Sonu Sood, Jishu Sengupta to grace the upcoming episode

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved shows on television and the audience love the show. As per sources, Celebrity Cricket League stars Sohail Khan, Manoj Tiwari, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Sonu Sood, Jishu Sengupta will be gracing the show and would be seen talking about the upcoming sport and what the audience can expect out of it.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 02/14/2023 - 11:54
The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Celebrity Cricket League stars Sohail Khan, Manoj Tiwari, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Sonu Sood, Jishu

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.
The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.
The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.
This season, Krushna Abhishek is not part of the show and the fans are missing him, and so is their favourite - Bharti Singh.

ALSO READ :  Audience Perspective: OH NO! The Kapil Sharma Show on the verge of its downfall again?; Netizens express disappointment

The new season has gotten positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently going on.

This upcoming episode will be dedicated to the Cricket League stars, the show that will be beginning soon.
As per sources, Celebrity Cricket League stars Sohail Khan, Manoj Tiwari, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Sonu Sood, Jishu Sengupta will be gracing the show where they would be talking about the upcoming sport and what the audience can expect out of it.
This will be the first time that the actors will be gracing the show and will be interacting with the host and cast and crew of the show.
Are you excited about the upcoming episode?
Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :  It's a challenge for the makers to place Archana Puran Singh’s throne on The Kapil Sharma Show

 

 

The Kapil Sharma Show Kapil Sharma Sony TV Sony LIV Krushna Abhishek Bharti Singh Kiku Sharda Comedy Shows Reality show Deepika Padukone TellyChakkar Sohail Khan Manoj Tiwari Dinesh Lal Yadav Sonu Sood Jishu Sengupta
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 02/14/2023 - 11:54

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Actor Esha Kansara confirms her return To Maddam Sir! Details Inside!
MUMBAI:Madam Sir, which is known for its cop comedy, keeps its viewers hooked on the show.Viewers will be treated to...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s THIS actress shares her school photo, can you spot her?
MUMBAI : The longest-running Indian television soap opera, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is a romantic drama that...
Fahmaan Khan and Archana Gautam grooving at a Farah Khan’s party draws eyeballs of the audience’s
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 finally came to an end and Mc Stan emerged as the winner of the show whereas Shiv was the first...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Bhavani reveals to Savi that Virat is her biological father
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Faltu: Exclusive! Faltu is jealous of Tanisha and Ayaan, and is in turmoil about her feelings!
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.We have constantly been at the...
Recent Stories
Hot Pics! Here are the times when Gangs of Wasseypur fame actress Anurita Jha raised temperatures with her hot looks, check out
Hot Pics! Here are the times when Gangs of Wasseypur fame actress Anurita Jha raised temperatures with her hot looks, check out

Latest Video

Related Stories
Exclusive! Swastik Productions next for Sony TV starring Tina Datta is titled ‘Mere Apne’?
Exclusive! Swastik Productions next for Sony TV starring Tina Datta is titled ‘Mere Apne’?
Shark Tank India 2: Amit Jain on his journey from going bankrupt to a successful businessman, says, “while I have my feet on the
Shark Tank India 2: Amit Jain on his journey from going bankrupt to a successful businessman, says, “while I have my feet on the ground, my eyes are on the sky ”
MasterChef India Season 7 : Aruna Vijay, Kamaldeep Kaur and Gurkirat miscommunication in the blind relay task leads them to the
MasterChef India Season 7 : Aruna Vijay, Kamaldeep Kaur and Gurkirat miscommunication in the blind relay task leads them to the danger zone
The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Famous anchors Anjana Om Kashyap, Sweta Singh and Chitra Tripathi to grace the upcoming show
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Famous anchors Anjana Om Kashyap, Sweta Singh and Chitra Tripathi to grace the upcoming show
Munawar Faruqui’s special message for Mc Stan will melt your heart says “You will have this brother of yours always by your side
Munawar Faruqui’s special message for MC Stan will melt your heart; says “You will have this brother of yours always by your side”
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie Tu Jhoothi
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar