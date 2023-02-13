The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Famous anchors Anjana Om Kashyap, Sweta Singh and Chitra Tripathi to grace the upcoming show

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved shows on television and the audience love the show. As per sources, famous Anchors Anjana Om Kashyap, Sweta Singh and Chitra Tripathi will be gracing the upcoming episode as this time the show will be dedicated to the anchors of television.
The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Famous anchors Anjana Om Kashyap, Sweta Singh and Chitra Tripathi to grace the upcoming show

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

This season, Krushna Abhishek is not part of the show and the fans are missing him, and so is their favourite - Bharti Singh.

The new season has gotten positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently going on.

As per sources, famous Anchors  Anjana Om Kashyap, Sweta Singh and Chitra Tripathi will be gracing the upcoming episode.

The episode will be a way of acknowledging a hard work that an anchors does by getting the show to the public.

This will be the first time that the actors will be gracing the show where they will be having some fun moments with the cast and crew of the show.

Its going to be a different kind of episode.

