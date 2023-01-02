The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Gurdas Maan to grace the show

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved shows on television and the audience loves the show. As per sources, Gurdas Maan will be gracing the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 02/01/2023 - 16:03
The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most famous and loved reality shows on television.

The show is also doing well when it comes to the TRP ratings and has always been among the top 20 shows.

The fans love watching the trio of Kapil, Krushna, and Bharti who are known as the kings and queens of comedy in the television industry. But unfortunately, Krushna and Bharti couldn’t be a part of the show this season, and the fans miss watching the trio on the show.

As per sources, Gurdas Maan will be gracing the show where he would be having some fun sessions with the host and the star cast of the show.

This will be the first time that Gurdas would be gracing this season and will be having a good time.

Kapil has always been very vocal about his feelings and how much he adores Gurdas and he gets super happy seeing him.

The episode will be filled with a lot of entertainment and will leave you in splits.

Are you excited about the upcoming episode?

Do let us know in the comments below.

