The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Rajpal Yadav, and Ronit Roy to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie ‘Shehzada’

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved shows on television and the audience loves the show. As per sources, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Rajpal Yadav, Ronit Roy will be gracing the show where they will be promoting their upcoming movie Shehzada.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 01/31/2023 - 16:15
The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most famous and loved reality shows on television.

The show is also doing well when it comes to the TRP ratings and has always been among the top 20 shows.

The fans love watching the trio of Kapil, Krushna, and Bharti who are known as the kings and queens of comedy in the television industry. But unfortunately, Krushna and Bharti couldn’t be a part of the show this season, and the fans miss watching the trio on the show.

As per sources, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Rajpal Yadav, and Ronit Roy will be gracing the show where they will be promoting their upcoming movie Shehzada.

This will be the first time that Rajpal Yadav and Ronit Roy will be gracing the show, whereas Kartik and Kriti have come on the show before as well to promote their previous movies.

They will be having a fun time with the host, cast, and crew of the show.

The episode will be filled with a lot of entertainment and will leave you in splits.

Are you excited about the upcoming episode?

Do let us know in the comments below.

