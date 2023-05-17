The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Sanya Malhotra , Anant V Joshi, Vijay Raaz and Rajpal Yadav to grace the upcoming episode to promote their upcoming movie “Kathal”

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved and celebrated shows on television. As per sources, Sanya Malhotra , Anant V Joshi, Vijay Raaz and Rajpal Yadav will be gracing the show where they will be promoting their upcoming movie Kathal.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 05/17/2023 - 23:04
THE KAPIL SHARMA SHOW

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil Sharma is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

The new season received positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently airing.

The stars would be interacting with the cast and crew of the show and have entertaining segments along the way.

Well, it seems like the upcoming episode of the show will be quite entertaining and will leave the audience in splits.

Are you excited to watch the guests on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

