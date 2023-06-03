The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Shahana Goswami, Tushar Acharya, and Nandita Das to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie Zwigato

MUMBAI:Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. Viewers were loving the chemistry of the lead stars where the show has taken a leap and now stars Niti Taylor and Pooja Banerjee. The gripping storyline and fantastic performances are winning the hearts of viewers. The current track of the show is about Prachi and Josh’s engagement.

Prachi and Pihu will be happy about Raghav being in love with the latter.

While Prachi is overjoyed to hear the news, Pihu was just looking for confirmation that he loves her.

Prachi is elated and wishes to see Pihu with Raghav.

Raghav however is hurt as he loves Prachi and not Pihu.

A sad Raghav will weep in a closed room after seeing Josh and Prachi hugging.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

This season, Krushna Abhishek is not part of the show and the fans are missing him, and so is their favorite - Bharti Singh.

The new season has got positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently going on.

As per sources, Shahana Goswami, Tushar Acharya, and Nandita Das will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming movie Zwigato.

This will be the first time that all of them would be gracing the show and they would be having a good and fun time with the cast and crew of the show.

Are you excited about the upcoming episode?

Do let us know in the comments below.

