The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal and Sharad Kelkar to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

This season, Krushna Abhishek is not part of the show and the fans are missing him, and also their favorite - Bharti Singh.

The new season gets positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently going on.

As per sources, Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal and Sharad Kelkar will be gracing the show.

This will be Sunny Kaushal's first, whereas Yami and Sharad have graced the show previously. They would be seen having a good time with the cast and crew of the show.

