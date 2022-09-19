The Kapil Sharma Show: Hilarious! Kapil Sharma takes a funny jibe at Saif Ali Khan while the latter’s reaction is UNMISSABLE

Saif Ali Khan who embraces The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his upcoming Vikram Vedha will end up in a funny banter with the host Kapil Sharma and this has connection with Pataudi farmhouse

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 09/19/2022 - 20:06
Saif Ali Khan

MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan who is all set to embrace The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his upcoming film Vikram Vedha starring Hrithik Roshan ends up in a funny banter with host Kapil Sharma. Kapil Sharma takes a funny dig at Saif Ali Khan.

Also Read: Oops! Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan get trolled for being ignorant towards media after watching Brahmastra

The latest promo has the comedian asking Saif if he catches 'murgis' at the Pataudi farmhouse himself as he has been seen catching people in his recent films like Bunty Aur Babli 2, Bhoot Police, and now Vikram Vedha.

Saif has the perfect reply to Kapil's dig and thus there is a reason he is known as the Nawab of Bollywood. Kapil says, "In dino Saif sir apni filmo mai sabko pakdte hue dikh rahe hai, Bunty Aur Babli Main, Bhoot Police mai nikli bhoot aur ab Vikram Vedha mai Hrithik sahab, toh sir jab aap apne farmhouse jaate hai murgi khud pakadte hai ya bandhe rakhe hue hai." To which Saif replies, "Uske liye murga rakha hai Maine." This answer of Saif leaves everyone bursting into a huge laughter.

Also Read: BTS video reveals how Hrithik, Saif transform in 'Vikram Vedha'

Fans and netizens are going gaga over the trailer and are waiting to watch Hrithik in a never seen before avatar. Hrithik and Saif play the titular role in the film and they both are magic together onscreen and have left fans impressed with their swag and style in the trailer.

Credit: BollywoodLife

 
    
 

TellyChakkar Television Saif Ali Khan The Kapil Sharma Show Kapil Sharma Vikram Vedha Hrithik Roshan Saif Ali Khan Pataudi Farmhouse
TellychakkarTeam

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 09/19/2022 - 20:06

