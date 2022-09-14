The Kapil Sharma Show: Hilarious! Kapil Sharma tries to flirt with Huma Qureshi, the actress’ reaction is UNMISSABLE

In the recent promo of the Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil welcomes Huma Qureshi with a song “Hain Huma Huma…” to which the Maharani actress sings a Raksha Bandhan song “Bhai mere Rakhi ke Bandhan ko nibhana.”

MUMBAI: This weekend actress Huma Qureshi is all set to welcome The Kapil Sharma Show with her presence for the promotion of her upcoming political thriller series 'Maharani 2’. The channel shared a new promo where Huma is seen singing a Rakhi song for host Kapil Sharma.

In the recent promo of the Kapil Sharma Show, we see Huma Qureshi who will be coming on the show for her Maharani promotion. As Huma enters the stage Kapil sings a song that is “Hain Huma Huma…”, and after greeting everyone Huma requests if she can sing a song for Kapil and after he said yes she sings the Raksha Bandhan song “Bhai merey Rakhi ke Bandhan ko nibhana.”

After listening to her song Kapil gets upset and says “Meine kahi padha tha ki joh ladkiya kisiko zabardasti kisiko bhai banati hai nah unki performance kharab hojati hain badmein.” Everyone burst into laughter after hearing Kapil’s comment on Huma’s song. Huma is seen wearing a green dress and Kapil opts for a blue T-shirt.

Huma Qureshi, Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Pramod Pathak, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Anuja Sathe will appear in the Sunday, September 18 episode of the political thriller series 'Maharani 2.'

