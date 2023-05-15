The Kapil Sharma show: Hilarious! Sudha Murty reveals how husband Narayana Murthy has maintained his weight all these years since they got married

The celebs who come as guests enjoy just as much as the audiences as they always have some wise cracks to look forward to.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/15/2023 - 18:08
MUMBAI:The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television. Comedians like Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and many others always leave the audiences in splits. The celebs who come as guests enjoy just as much as the audiences as they always have some wise cracks to look forward to.

Recently, author, Philanthropist and educator Sudha Murty recently came to The Kapil Sharma show and the viewers were blown away by her clever sense of humor. She came along with producer Guneet Monga and actress Raveena Tandon. 

Talking about her husband Narayana Murthy, the Infosys foundation chairperson said, “Narayana Murthy shaadi mein kitne kilos the abhi utna kilo hi hai (Narayana Murthy has the same weight now that he had when we got married). Because I am a bad cook, my husband has maintained his weight.” This made everyone burst out laughing.

Sudha further spoke about what she thought when she heard her husband’s name for the first time. She said, “Ek mitra the uska naam Prasanna, aur woh mere colleague the Telco mein. Hum bus se jaate the harroz kaam k liye. Aur har roz ek book lete the, every book has this--Narayana Murthy Istanbul, Narayana Murthy Peshawar, Narayana Murthy Paris. Mujhe laga ye Narayana Murthy international bus conductor he kya?”

Sudha also revealed what she thought when she first met Narayana Murthy, saying “Mujhe laga ekdum film hero ke jaisa handsome, bold, dashing. When he opened the door mujhe laga ye kaun he aadmi, chhota bachha?”

The episode is surely very entertaining and left the audiences wanting more. 

Fans poured in their love for the author and her wise cracks. One wrote, “Sudha mam has ultimate sense of humour” Another commented, “This was one of the best Kapil Sharma episodes!!! Sudha Murthy was not only humourous but also was so inspiring! I wish only she spoke throughout the episode!!!’

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

