The Kapil Sharma Show: Kya Baat Hai! Krushna Abhishek confirms his return to the show? Read to know more

MUMBAI : Krushna Abhishek was rumored to have been not a part of the upcoming third season of The Kapil Sharma Show. However, it was recently when he rubbished the rumors and stated that there are no issues between him and show host Kapil Sharma and he “will be back again”. Earlier, Krushna had confirmed not being part of the third season in a news report.

Also Read: Unbelievable! From Kapil Sharma to Bharti Singh check out the whopping fees charged by your favorite comedians per episode

Krushna was spotted with his wife-actor Kashmera Shah on Wednesday and was asked about the controversy surrounding his appearance in the third season of the comedy show. He said, "Nothing, we both are leaving together for Australia tonight. Don't know what these rumours are about me and Kapil. There is no issue. I love him, he loves me. It is my show as well and I will be back again."

Also Read: Shocking! Krushna Abhishek is not doing The Kapil Sharma Show’s upcoming season; this is what he said

Recently, the new cast members of The Kapil Sharma Show season 3 have been revealed. Among the new characters will be Maski, who is Chandan's wife. There is also Kappu's brother-in-law Goli, his mother-in-law Roopmati and his father-in-law Sundarda. Ghazal (Srishty Rode) will be seen as ‘mohalle ki raunak (locality's splendour)’ and Gharchoddas as ustaad ji. The show will return on Sony on September 10.

Credit: Hindustan Times