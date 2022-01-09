The Kapil Sharma Show: Kya Baat Hai! Krushna Abhishek confirms his return to the show? Read to know more

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/01/2022 - 11:26
MUMBAI : Krushna Abhishek was rumored to have been not a part of the upcoming third season of The Kapil Sharma Show. However, it was recently when he rubbished the rumors and stated that there are no issues between him and show host Kapil Sharma and he “will be back again”. Earlier, Krushna had confirmed not being part of the third season in a news report.

Krushna was spotted with his wife-actor Kashmera Shah on Wednesday and was asked about the controversy surrounding his appearance in the third season of the comedy show. He said, "Nothing, we both are leaving together for Australia tonight. Don't know what these rumours are about me and Kapil. There is no issue. I love him, he loves me. It is my show as well and I will be back again."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Recently, the new cast members of The Kapil Sharma Show season 3 have been revealed. Among the new characters will be Maski, who is Chandan's wife. There is also Kappu's brother-in-law Goli, his mother-in-law Roopmati and his father-in-law Sundarda. Ghazal (Srishty Rode) will be seen as ‘mohalle ki raunak (locality's splendour)’ and Gharchoddas as ustaad ji. The show will return on Sony on September 10.

Credit: Hindustan Times

Television The Kapil Sharma Show Kapil Sharma Krushna Abhishek Comedy Nights with Kapil Comedy Circus Archana Puran Singh Kashmera Shah TellyChakkar
