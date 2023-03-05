The Kapil Sharma Show: OMG! Krushna Abhishek exposes Neha Kakkar on the show, read on to know more

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Kapil Sharma is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

This season, Krushna Abhishek was not a part of the show and fans were missing him also their favorite, Bharti Singh.

But now, Krushna is back and fans are elated as for them, he was one of the key factors of the show.

The new season received positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently airing.

ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma Show: What! Rajiv Thakur becomes the host of the show instead of Kapil, Here's The Twist

As we had reported earlier that Mimoh Chakraborty and Zarina Wahab will be gracing the show, where they would be coming along with Neha Sharma and Nawazuddin Siddiqui to promote their upcoming movie Jogira Sara Ra Ra.

In the upcoming episode, Krushna will introduce Neha Sharma as Neha Kakkar, as he would say that the singer doesn’t have any song releasing, which is why she told him to promote her on the show.

Well, there is no doubt that everything said was taken in a fun way and with a lot of humour, which left the audience and the cast in splits.

Are you excited to watch the guests on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ The Kapil Sharma Show: What! Rajiv Thakur becomes the host of the show instead of Kapil, Here's The Twist)