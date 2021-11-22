The Kapil Sharma Show: OMG! Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma can’t control their laughter over Krushna Abhishek’s ‘Audience Joke’

MUMBAI: In the latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Krushna Abhishek picked out an audience member to joke about his unusual beard. The person was very amused even when Krushna pulled him out from his seat.

The official Instagram handle of Sony TV shared a promotional video of the recent episode featuring Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma, who were present for the promotion of Antim : The Final Truth.

Pulling a man from the front row of the audience on The Kapil Sharma Show, Krushna said, “Waah kya, kyu nahi. Aao.”

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma were left in a laughing fit when Krushna pointed out the Man’s beard saying “Ye aise hi rakkhi hai ya isme chipkali bhi rehti hai.”

In another promotional video, Sudesh Lehri was seen telling Salman that “three people” in the film industry are angry with him including “Ek Maine Pyar Kiya ka kabootar, Ek Hum Aapke Hain Kaun ka Tuffy Aur Ek Ready wala Sudesh Lehri”.

Kapil quickly cut in with a witty reply, “Baaki dono th talented hain, tu kyun naraaz hai.”

The film ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ is Salman and Aayush’s first onscreen collaboration. The two are pitted against each other in the film. While Salman plays an upright cop, Aayush will be seen as a dreaded gangster. The film also stars Mahima Makwana and is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. The film releases on November 26.

Credits: Hindustan Times

