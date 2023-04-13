The Kapil Sharma Show : Shocking! Pooja Hegde reveals that she wondered whether Salman would play her “Bhai” or "Jaan" when she was offered the film

In the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, the cast of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be gracing the show, where they would promote the movie and have some fun moments with the cast and crew of the show.
Pooja Hegde

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Kapil Sharma is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

This season, Krushna Abhishek is not part of the show and fans are missing him also their favorite, Bharti Singh.

The new season has got positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently airing.

As we had reported earlier, the cast of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan - Pooja Hedge, Salman Khan, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal and Shehnaaz Gill will be gracing the show.

They would be having some fun and masti on the sets of the show.

In the latest promo, Kapil would ask Pooja that when she was offered the movie, did she believe Salman to play her brother or love interest in it.

To which the actress said “ In this movie, she is the “Jaan” and that’s when Salman quickly replies that he is the “Bhai” in the serial.

Well, whenever Salman Khan graces the show, the episode has always been entertaining and has left the audience and the star cast in splits.

Let's not forget, The Kapil Sharma Show is produced by Salman Khan.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

