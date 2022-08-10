The Kapil Sharma Show: The Great Khali, Ali Budhawani, Mahavir Phogat, and Ritu Phogat to grace the show

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved shows on television and the audience loves the show. As per sources, The Great Khali, Ali Budhawani, Mahavir Phogat, Ritu Phogat will be gracing the show where they would be promoting their upcoming MMA reality series 'Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt'.
The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the masses, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

This season, Krushna Abhishek is not part of the show and the fans are missing him, and so is their favorite - Bharti Singh.

The new season has got a positive feedback from the audience and is doing well on the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently going on.

The MMA reality series is currently streaming on Mx Player.

As we had reported earlier Suniel Shetty too will be coming along with them on the show.

This will be the first time that all of them would be gracing the show and they would be seen having a good and fun time with the cast and crew of the show and share some laughs with the audience.

Are you excited about the upcoming episode?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

