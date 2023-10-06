The Kapil Sharma Show: What! Archana Puran Singh skips a heartbeat as RJ Naved plays this dangerous prank on her

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved and successful shows on television. Now RJ Naved will be seen playing a prank on Archana Puran Singh’s house help.
The Kapil Sharma Show

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Kapil Sharma is loved by the masses and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timing of the experienced comedians.

But this season, Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek weren't a part of the show in the beginning.

Recently, Krushna Abhishek returned and fans were excited to watch him on the show.

The new season received positive feedback from the audience and is doing well in the TRP ratings. It is a great comic relief after all the intense and drama-based TV shows currently airing.

The upcoming episode will be dedicated to the famous RJ’s of our industry.

Now RJ Naved will be one of the guests on the show and now he will be seen playing a prank on Archana Puran Singh.

The RJ Naved will call her house help to live on the show and will cook up a story that Archana is very sick and she is lying on the road drunk.

Well, this will make Archana worried and she would skip a heartbeat as her house help would think it’s true but then later on she was informed that it was a prank and everyone burst out in laughter.

Seems like the upcoming episode of the show will be an entertaining one that will leave the audience in splits.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

About Author

