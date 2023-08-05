The Kapil Sharma Show: What! Krushna Abhishek mocks Archana Puran Singh for THIS shocking reason, watch video

The fans love watching the trio of Kapil, Krushna, and Bharti who are known as the kings and queens of comedy in the television industry.
The Kapil Sharma

MUMBAI:The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most famous and loved reality shows on television, for the last 7 years. The show is also doing well when it comes to the TRP ratings and has always been among the top 20 shows. The fans love watching the trio of Kapil, Krushna, and Bharti who are known as the kings and queens of comedy in the television industry.

Krushna who had earlier quit the show has rejoined it, much to the excitement of his fans. The recent episode where TV actors Divyanka Tripathi, Urvashi Dholakia, Anita Hassanandani and Ankita Lokhande as guests, there was a lot of fun and funny banter on set.
While Kapil made statements like, “Ab aisi nagin dikhe to banda to khud hi kehta hai aao daso mujhe”, referring to Anita Hassanandani. Later an actor comes dressed as a snake charmer and laughs. He then asks Krushna for money. To thai Krushna says, “Tere ko sirf has ke paisa chahiye, apne aap ko Archana Puran Singh samajhta hai kya”

Kapil and Krushna are known to make fun of Archana Puran Singh and the latter very sportingly takes the jokes directed at her.

The Kapil Sharma Show airs on Sony TV every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30PM.

