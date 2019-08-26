This is the real reason behind Naira's drastic step in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is high on drama. Kartik is married to Vedika, but because of Kairav's illness, he and Naira are pretending to be together.

In the previous episode, we have seen that Kartik takes Kairav to the Goenka mansion and claims his rights on him.

Naira loses her temper, reaches the Goenka mansion, and warns Kartik not to repeat this mistake.

In the upcoming episode, Naira informs Kartik that Kairav will stay at Singhania house and not Goenka House. She says that Kartik and the entire Goenka family can meet Kairav whenever they want.

Naira is doing all this and being rude to the Goenakas only to keep Kartik and Vedika united, as she doesn’t want any injustice done with Vedika. Hence, she takes this drastic decision of keeping Kartik away from Kairav.

It will be interesting to see how everyone reacts.