The reason behind Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood’s break up was the former’s wish for a marriage commitment?

MUMBAI :Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood were one of the most loved couples and dated for a long time before going their separate ways. Divya is now engaged to Apurva Padgaonkar.

Divya has been the winner of Ace of Space and Bigg Boss OTT and met ex-boyfriend Varun Sood on the former show. They became one of the most loved couples and fans awaited updates on their favorite couple.

However, due to unknown reasons, Divya and Varun split last year in March and they announced their break up on social media. The fans were devastated that they decided to part ways. Divya is now engaged to Apurva Padgaonkar who proposed to her on her birthday last year in December.

Many speculations went around about why did Varun and Divya decided to split ways and as per sources, the reason is said to be that Divya wanted a marriage commitment with Varun which she didn’t get and then parted ways.

Though there is no confirmation on the same.

Divya is a beautiful actress and is happy in her relationship with Apurva. However, recently she got into an indirect social media spat with ex-boyfriend Varun Sood’s sister over some family jewelry and Divya could be expected to speak on the matter soon.

