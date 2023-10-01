These actors from Parineetii seem to have some complex emotions about Night Shifts, check out

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another ‘Behind The Scenes’ update for its viewers. The audience has given Parineetii a thumbs-up. The show stars Ankur Verma, Tanvi Dogra, and Anchal Sahu in the lead roles and it focuses on two best friends Pari and Neeti who end up marrying Rajeev, who is actually ‘Sanju’ for Neeti.

Parineetii is running successfully now and the audience likes the leading trio. The entire team works round the clock to provide the audience with the episodes that they so eagerly await.

However, the episodes aren’t the only thing that out viewers indulge in! They also like to know about what goes on Behind the scenes on the show, and what happens in the lives of their favorite celebs.

We came across a recent post close to Parineetii.

Our TV celebs go through a lot of tedious shifts to film the accurate sequence as demanded by the story and night shifts are often part of the package.

Now, these actors from Parineetii were captured with varied emotions on their faces as they were gathered for the scene.

We can see Rishi Grover, Alka Mogha, Harshpreet Kaur amongst them.

Meanwhile on Parineetii, We know that Pari was desperate to save him now and ended up getting kidnapped. Biji is baffled to hear that they can’t find Pari.

Pari is locked in a coffin and is frantic thinking about calling for help but doesn’t know where she is. Neeti is very worried about Pari and Rajiv tries to console her, reminding her of their unborn child.

Rajiv realizes now that Pari is locked in a coffin according to something heard which was supposedly a tune played in Churches. Monty, Rajiv and Neeti arrive at the location and Rajiv and Monty look for Pari around in the graveyard.

