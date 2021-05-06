These TV celebs were booked for being on the other side of the law

MUMBAI: Many television celebrities have been booked/arrested by the police for being on the other side of the law. Sunil Pal is the latest TV celeb to land in trouble for the same reason.

Sunil Pal: He has been booked for allegedly posting a video on social media a fortnight ago that went viral in which he has called 90% of doctors dressed in "demon suit" scare patients from morning till evening, suffering from Covid, and by the end of the day the person dies of fear. Andheri police registered the first information report (FIR) against Pal on May 4 based on the complaint filed by Dr Sushmita Bhatnagar (55), president of the Association of Medical Consultants (Mumbai), after going through the alleged video that was first noticed by chairman Dr Sudhir Naik on April 20. Refuting the entire blame, Pal told TOI on Thursday, "I have also put another video apologising if anyone has got hurt with the video. But I still stand by my comments because doctors were considered as God. During these tough times, poor people are made to suffer and I have mentioned in the video 90% of doctors are dressed in demons and the rest there are still 10% doctors who are doing their duty to serve people. There is no need for doctors to get hurt if they are serving and doing their duty sincerely. Also, I did not get any notice from the police so far."

Ajaz Khan: The former Bigg Boss contestant was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for interrogation after they recovered drugs from his house. The actor was taken into custody at the Mumbai airport after his arrival from Rajasthan.

Bharti Singh - Haarsh Limbachiyaa: Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa were arrested after the NCB conducted a raid at their Andheri home. 86.5 grams of Cannabis were found at their residence, and the couple agreed to have consumed cannabis.

Abigail Pande: Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande - were booked for consuming drugs after a small quantity of drugs was recovered from their house. In a report by Mumbai Mirror, the couple was grilled for around five hours by NCB officials. During their questioning, Abigail Pande revealed the names of other TV actors involved in the drugs business allegedly including Sara Khan and Angad Hasija.

Armaan Kohli: Bigg Boss contestant Armaan Kohli was arrested for assaulting Sofia Hayat inside the house in Lonavala. She had lodged a complaint of him hitting her with a mop. The actor was famous for his temper and anger issues.

CREDIT: TIMES OF INDIA