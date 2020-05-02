THESE two co-contestants of BB 13 winner Sidharth Shukla want to feature in a film with him

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla is one of the most popular television actors. The handsome hunk’s popularity escalated after his participation in Bigg Boss 13. The actor not just won the reality show but also made a strong place in the hearts of fans.

The Dil Se Dil Tak actor won many hearts with his logical thinking while he made quite a few foes too with his short temper. He wasn't best of friends with everyone in Bigg Boss 13 house, but he surely made a few good friends in Bigg Boss 13. So much that the ladies of the house now want to feature in a film with him. Madhurima Tuli and Arti Singh recently revealed that they want to do a film with him.

In recent live video chat with fans, Madhurima and Arti both took Sidharth Shukla's name when fans asked them who would they want to be opposite in a Bollywood film. When Madhurima was asked who will she cast as a hero opposite her if she produces a Bollywood film, she said, Sidharth Shukla, and added, "We had a fun banter on the show. Fans really enjoyed the chemistry we shared. Also, we haven't shared screen space until now. So, it would be great working with him."

When Arti was asked about her hero in a Bollywood film, she said, "He (Sidharth Shukla) is an amazing actor. He is a good friend. He is good looking. So, I would like to do a Bollywood movie with him. Also, he has already proved his acting prowess in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. So, Sidharth is my pick."

