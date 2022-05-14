Throwback! Naagin 6 fame Rashami Desai's acting journey decoded!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting story from telly town.

Rashami Desai is one of the biggest names of the television industry. Rashami tops social networking sites for many reasons. Rashami, who has governed the television industry for years through her acting and dancing, has won the hearts of millions of people. She shot to fame with her show, 'Uttaran'.

The actress is known for her powerful roles and her strong opinions. She is known to speak her mind. And that is why she was one of the strongest contestants on Bigg Boss.

Rashami made her Bigg Boss debut with Season 13, and she went through quite a journey. It was a roller coaster ride, but she did reach the finale. The same happened during her stint in Bigg Boss 15. Moreover, she did a fabulous job in Naagin 6. Her cameo was quite appreciated by all. She made her digital debut with the web series Tandoor in 2021. Rashami shared screen space with actor Tanuj Virwani in this show, which premiered on Ullu app.

So in this article, we bring to you a video of Rashami's commendable and inspiring journey. The video has gone viral. Rashami in her initial days looked cute and bubbly. In the other part of the video, she looks fierce and beautiful. In some parts, she is seen wearing denim and dresses, and in other parts, her sizzling looks from the current time are shown!

Her transition has inspired quite a few aspiring actresses to fulfil their dreams.

