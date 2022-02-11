Throwback! Vivan Bhathena shares an old pic from the archives featuring Gaurav Khanna and Hussain Kuwajerwala

MUMBAI: Vivan Bhathena is a popular name in the television industry and has been part of numerous shows. He shares a good bond with actors Gaurav Khanna and Hussain Kuwajerwala. The actors have been good friends for many years and often share pictures on social media. In the pictures shared by the Vivan, he is seen with Gaurav Khanna and Hussain from their 'good old TV' days.

In the picture shared by Vivan, he is seen standing along with Gaurav Khanna and Hussain Kuwajerwala. He captioned, “Our version of #3idiots we call it teen ande... Woh bhi chille hue. @gauravkhannaofficial @huseinkk doing what we could in our good old tvdays”. Gaurav Khanna also commented on the post, “Wahhhhh three stooges.. but the icing on the cake is ur style in the first pic.”

Vivan Bhathena has been part of numerous TV shows and films. He was last seen in Akshay Kumar's starrer movie, Sooryavanshi.

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna have been seen dancing on numerous romantic tracks in the last few days. The Instagram reels are getting highly appreciated as the audience is awestruck by the excellent pairing of the duo. Rupali has recently shared a video on Manna Dey’s popular song “Pagli Pagle” as they dance around a pool. She captioned, “Since she was wearing a black n white saree she wanted to do a reel on her fav black n white number.. who can say no to #anupamaa .”

