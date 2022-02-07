Throwback! ‘Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum’ fame Saanvi Talwar made a shocking revelation about Karan Kundrra, deets inside

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra has been surfacing headlines for his sizzling chemistry with Tejasswi Prakash. But sometime back Saanvi Talwar who played the lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum made a shocking revelation and said how the Bigg Boss 15 second runner up slapped her and abused her in front of everyone.

As per reports, the two actors were always at loggerheads and never liked working with each other since day one. Gradually their differences grew and the two ended up slapping each other.

Back in 2015, Karan Kundrra starred in Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum with Saanvi Talwar. As per insiders from the show, the two were always seen at each other’s loggerheads. Their hatred grew over the course of the show and one day they slapped each other.

As per the Times of India report, Karan Kundrra was supposed to kiss Saanvi Talwar in the scene while the actress had to retaliate with a slap. However, Kundrra started kissing her even before the cue, but the actress followed the script and went on to slap him. Unfortunately, Talwar hit Karan a little too hard due to which the actor lost his cool.

Things didn’t end well, as the Love School host went to the actress’ vanity where he slapped and verbally abused her.

Later Saanvi Talwar spoke about the incident with the news portal and said, “The incident has left me shaken. What disturbed me more was that no one stopped Karan Kundrra while he slapped and abused me. Others came to pacify me much later. I don’t wish such a thing to happen to anyone and I hope the production house takes appropriate action so that this doesn’t happen again. But the show must go on and I will continue to shoot.”

Credit: koimoi/TOI