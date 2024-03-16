Tia Kar’s cryptic post: ‘It has nothing to do with my ex-husband Karan Sharma’

MUMBAI : Karan Sharma, who acted in Sasural Simar Ka 2, is getting ready to marry Pooja Singh, known for her role in Diya Aur Baati Hum. They've only known each other for three months but have decided to tie the knot. Their wedding, happening on March 30th, will be done in the traditional North Indian style. Festivities will kick off on March 29th with haldi and mehndi ceremonies, which will be more private.

Also Read- Exclusive! Udariyaann is a lucky show, it has given a career boost to many actors: Karan Sharma

Karan’s ex, meanwhile, had recently put up a cryptic post. She put up a picture of Kangana from a still from her movie Tanu Weds Manu. Waah Sharmaji, Reebok nahi toh Ribook sahi.

When asked if Tia was referring to her ex Karan, Tia wrote, “I’ve moved on in life, which means I’ve let go of the past and I am focused on my own journey. I haven’t been in contact with Karan, so I didn’t know about his marriage plans. But if it’s true, I’m happy for him. I hope his life is filled with joy and love.”

She added, “It has nothing to do with my ex-husband. I’m a huge admirer of Kangana Ranaut and I was watching Tanu Weds Manu, which is why I shared one of the dialogues on social media. Coincidentally, the surname of Tanu and my ex is the same.”

Also Read-Sasural Simar Ka 2 actor Karan Sharma and Diya Aur Baati Hum fame Pooja Singh to tie the knot on this date

Karan has been part of shows like Udaariyaan, Wagle Ki Duniya, Banni Chow Home Delivery, Kaala Teeka and Ek Nayi Pehchaan while Pooja Singh has acted in the TV show Diya Aur Baati Hum.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-TOI