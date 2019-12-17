TMKOC fame Raj Anadkat flaunts the coolest desi version of the Spider-Man jacket

MUMBAI: Raj Anadkat is currently seen as Tipendra Jethalal Gada AKA Tapu in SAB TV's longest-running show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. The actor stepped into the shoes of Bhavya Gandhi, who earlier played the role of Tapu, amd has done complete justice to the role. Fans are loving him in the show.

Raj has become one of the popular faces of the small screen after he starred in the show. The talented star has proved his mettle in acting but is also known for his dashing chocolate-boy looks.

The actor enjoys a huge fan following on social media where he keeps posting all the latest updates from his personal and professional life.

Raj is one stylish actor of the small screen and his Instagram account is proof. The actor surely knows how to slay in the latest fashion and dresses in the coolest outfits ever.

And now, Raj posted a picture where he is seen wearing a red hoody. Well, what's more interesting about the hoody is that it was a huge spider drawn on it and Raj has given this Spider-Man inspired hoody a desi twist. He called himself a 'Makdi-Man' in the caption.

Take a look at his post.

Raj was previously seen in shows like Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Ek Rishta Sajhedaari Ka among others.