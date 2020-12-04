TMKOC writer commits suicide; family pins blame on cyber loan sharks

MUMBAI: Abhishek Makwana was one of the writers of Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah. He committed suicide and had mentioned ‘financial troubles’ in the suicide note.

Now, the family has alleged that he was a victim of cyber fraud and blackmail. The family and friends of the deceased Abhishek have also been getting calls from the fraudsters after his death, demanding that they pay back the money as he had allegedly made them guarantors in a loan.

Also read Tanya Sharma roped in for Savdhaan India

The police had registered an accidental death after Makwana, 37, was found hanging on November 27. While the family’s statements were being recorded, his brother Jenis revealed that Abhishek’s email records revealed the financial fraud. Abhishek’s suicide note mentions financial troubles that he had been facing over the past many months, but does not reveal more details, according to the police.

“I checked my brother’s mails because ever since he passed away, I got multiple phone calls from different numbers demanding to be paid back loans he owed someone. One call was a number registered in Bangladesh, one in Myanmar and others were from different states of India,” said Jenis.

“From what I understood from the email records, my brother first took a small loan from one of the ‘easy loan’ apps that charge a very high rate of interest,” he said. Jenis then looked up information about the app on several online forums. He also found that they have been involved in many cyber frauds before.

Also read I am extremely excited to be a part of Qubool Hai 2: Shalini Kapoor

Credits: ETimes