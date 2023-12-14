Touching! KBC 15: Amitabh Bachchan recalls Agastya Nanda's childhood moment and gets emotional as he graces the hot seat

MUMBAI : Amitabh Bachchan is a family man, as he has repeatedly demonstrated with Kaun Banega Crorepati, his most cherished show. Agastya Nanda, Big B's grandson, is a charming game show host on KBC 15. He made his Bollywood debut with The Archies and is gaining a lot of fans. You can see in the trailer how Agastya deals with his Nanu, or grandfather, to get the game by asking him easy questions. Big B can be seen being emotional and thinking back to when he was born. The Brahmastra actor calls Agastya his daughter's son, stating that he held the child five minutes after his birth and broke down in tears.

Then, Amitabh Bachchan shares a childhood hobby of Agastya's: he used to enjoy playing with his beard. He is claiming with pride that he has grown up and is now an actor. Everyone feels touched by this, including Agastya. This particular moment will indeed remembered in KBC history.



The Archies director Zoya Akhtar, who is being praised by the industry for creating a stunning picture, was on the show alongside Suhana Khan and other actors from the film.

Since the premiere of The Archies, some individuals have been criticizing the star kids' acting abilities on the internet, particularly Agastya and Khushi Kapoor. All in all, The Archies have made headlines, even though Suhana is the only one receiving praise from online users.

For those who are unaware, Sony Entertainment Television broadcasts Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 every Monday through Friday at 9 p.m. The SonyLIV app offers digital streaming for the show.

Credit- Bollywoodlife