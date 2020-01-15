Triangle Films to bring Alif Laila back on TV; Samridh Bawa to play the male lead?

MUMBAI: One of the cult shows Alif Laila which aired back in time from 1993–1997 for 143 episodes on DD National, will soon return on TV. Alif Laila was based on One Thousand and One Nights, also known as the Arabian Nights produced by Sagar Films.

TellyChakkar has learnt that acclaimed producer Nikhil Sinha is bringing the show back on Dangal TV. It will be an episodic which will air bi weekly i.e. Saturday and Sunday for an hour.

Our sources inform that makers have most likely locked Swabhimaan fame Samridh Bawa as the male lead.

We tried reaching out to producer Nikhil and Samridh but they remained unavailable for a comment.

They have produced successful shows on TV namely Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Kaleerein, Hatim, Siya ke Ram, Prem ya paheli- Chandrakanta amongst others.