TROLLED! Juhi Parmar receives a backlash from television celebs for criticizing the movie Barbie not being age appropriate; READ COMMENTS

Juhi Parmar receives severe criticisms from fans and TV celebs for calling Barbie not age-appropriate movie.
Juhi Parmar

MUMBAI: Juhi Parmar is all over the news ever since her viral post for the movie Barbie. 

The actress took her daughter for this much-hyped movie Barbie but was very much disappointed. 

In her long Instagram post, Juhi pointed out several things about this movie which are not age-appropriate. 

The Kumkum actress also revealed that she was out of the movie theatre within 15 minutes after the movie started. 

Juhi's post grabbed several eyeballs as she strongly criticised the movie's content and also went on to say that the makers have misled the audience by showing clean content in the trailer but the movie had a lot of content which was not age-appropriate. 

Her post has been shared by several people from the commoners to the celebs. 

While some of them have come in support of Juhi and also applauded her for bringing this to everyone's notice, however, some have criticized her for ranting about it. 

Take a look:

Celebrities like Shalini Kapoor Sagar, Sandiip Sikcand, Arjit Taneja and others have shared their views on Juhi's post:

Take a look:

Well, it seems Juhi's review with regards to the movie Barbie has not gone down well with many celebs and even the commoners have schooled her for the same. 

What is your take on this? Do you agree with Juhi and her views on Barbie? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

