Trouble in Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal’s paradise?

MUMBAI: Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal have been married for nine years now. Rumours have it that the TV couple is going through a rough patch.

The buzz about trouble brewing in their marriage has been doing the rounds for the past few months. Karan has been busy shooting in Punjab while Nisha is in Mumbai with their four-year-old son Kavish. A source said to Times Of India, “Karan and Nisha have been married for almost a decade now, but things haven’t been going too well since the past few months. The two are trying to sort out their differences, and hopefully, things will get better. Just that they have not been spending time together owing to Karan’s work in the Punjabi entertainment industry.”

The daily tried contacting both Karan and Nisha and while Karan did not respond, Nisha replied saying, “Not true.”

On the work front, Karan played the lead role of Naitik Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlataa Hai for seven years. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlataa Hai is one of the longest-running TV shows. It had Karan Mehra and Hina Khan playing lead roles. Currently, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi are playing the lead roles. Karan has participated in Bigg Boss 10 and was also a part of Nach Baliye 5 and Kitchen Champion 5 with Nisha. He was last seen in Shubhaarambh and Ek Bhram — Sarvagun Sampanna, while Nisha is currently a part of the show Shaadi Mubarak. The couple had tied the knot in November 2012 after dating for a few years. They are now parents to a four-year-old son Kavish.

