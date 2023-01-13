Trouble in Paradise; Haider and Dua going through a Rough Patch in Rabb Se Hai Dua?

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with a little chatpati masti from Tellytown. A new show hit our small screens titled Rabb Se Hai Dua which stars Karanvir Sharma and Aditi Sharma as a married couple. It also stars Ankit Raizada as Karanvir's brother and Richa Rathore as Ghazal. The show is going through many shifts in equations between Haider and Ghazal.

Rabb Se Hai Dua recently rolled out and is doing well for itself. It’s a new concept and a fresh pair of Karanvir Sharma and Aditi Sharma has been given a warm welcome.

Now, we came across a post close to the show!

Karanvir Sharma and Aditi Sharma play a married couple- Haider and Dua on the show and even with their respective disagreements, they seem to deeply care about each other.

Now, the duo came up with a hilarious reel that points out some marital cliches and we couldn’t stop laughing!

Check out the post here!

We are sure that this recreation definitely brought a smile on your face and you’ll are being entertained by Haider and Dua with their show as well!

Meanwhile on Rabb Se Hai Dua, we see that Haider and Ghazal were recently in grave danger and had come too close to death. Somehow, this changed their equations a bit and Haider’s stance softens towards Ghazal.

Now at home, Ghazal is recuperating but dadi asks Dua to get rid of Ghazal before she ruins her marriage but Dua is not ready for this. Haider meets Ghazal and offers her medicines and inquires about her health.

Dua praises Haider’s concern for Ghazal even though he didn’t like her. Haider opens up about how coming close to death can put things into perspective!

