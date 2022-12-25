Tunisha Sharma passes away: Sheezan Khan receives a lot of Heat from the Netizens

MUMBAI: We have another update on the actress’s death. The television industry is shaken by the news of Tunisha’s Sharma death today and are mourning her young life that is lost to the world. She was working on Sab TV’s show, Alibaba: Daastaan-E-Kabul.

The news that Tunisha Sharma passed away has completely shaken the TV industry and it mourns the death of the young actress. She was just 20 years old and was found hanging in co-star Sheezan Khan’s makeup room.

Now we have another update that actor Sheezan Khan has become the recipient of hate from netizens after he is being detained regarding the actress’s death.

Tunisha passed away at a very young age and we reported that her mother blames actor Sheezan Khan for her daughter’s death and confirmed that they were in a relationship.

We learned that her body is kept at a Nalasopara hospital currently and will be transported to JJ Hospital tomorrow for postmortem, post which it will be handed over to the family.

According to an anonymous source, there was no suicide note found at the scene and, the production found the actress in the make up room hanging but without any marks on her body other than the mark of the noose around her neck.

The actress had headed to Sheezan’s makeup room and when the production went to call her for her shot, she didn’t respond. After a little while they broke open the room to find the actress hanging.

Also, according to an anonymous source from the Police, actor Sheezan Khan is being detained at an unknown location and is likely to get arrested post the interrogation.

