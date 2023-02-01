Tunisha Sharma Sucice case: Shafaq Naaz stands by her family despite the differences she has with them; takes a stand for her brother Sheezan Khan

Shezaan has two elder sisters, Falaq Naaz and Shafaq Naaz. Shafaq, his older sister, doesn't have any ties to her family and lives separately from them. But Shafaq has stood by the family in this tough situation.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/02/2023 - 18:51
Tunisha Sharma Sucice case: Shafaq Naaz stands by her family in spite of the differences she has with them; takes a stand for br

MUMBAI: Sheezan Khan has gained recognition in the field of acting. He debuted as an actor in the historical drama Jodha Akbar in 2013, and in the television series Silsila Pyaar Ka in 2016.

In 2021, he played Aarya in Pavitra: Bharose Ka Safar. He is most recognized for his appearances as the young Sultan Murad Mirza in Jodha Akbar and as Ali Baba in the current Sab TV production of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul.

On December 24, 2022, Tunisha Sharma, the lead actress of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, committed suicide by hanging herself on the set of the show.

Sheezan was booked for abetment to suicide and got arrested the next day after his rumored girlfriend and co-star Tunisha Sharma’s mother filed a case against him. The actors were said to be in a relationship.

Shezaan has two elder sisters, Falaq Naaz and Shafaq Naaz. Shafaq Naaz is an Indian television actress and trained Kathak dancer and became popular with Star Plus show Mahabharat as Kunti, Falaq is also a popular television actress and has appeared in shows like Sasural Simar Ka, and others.

Shafaq, his older sister, doesn't have any ties to her family and lives separately from them. Sheezan and her other sister Falaq are very close. She was at the police station with him as well. Sheezan currently resides with his mother, brother, and sister Falaq.

ALSO READ: Ali Baba Actor Sheezan Khan claims that he and Tunisha broke up because of the 'Religion and Age Gap' during interrogations

Sheezan and Shafaq do not even follow each other on social media. A few years back, Falaq had publicly spoken about their relationship with Shafaq.

But recently with Tunisha’s case when Sheezan was taken into custody, Shafaq did get in touch with entertainment portals to talk about it and the two sisters even issued a public statement about the case. Recently, the Khan family even organized a press conference to answer and clear everything up about the case. Shafaq was there too along with Falaq and Sheezan’s mother. 

She actively was a part of the press conference and even answer questions. She can be seen standing by her family’s side even though she had cut ties with them. It feels like a great step to be there while Sheezan is being accused and the family is going through so much. 

Talking to one of the entertainment portals a few years back, Falaq had said, “For the past two years, I haven’t heard anything from Shafaq. We are not in contact and I would request people to stop asking me about Shafaq. Under the influence of someone from our family, she (Shafaq) fought with my mother and left us without thinking about the consequences. While leaving us, she said that we are dead for her.”

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Shezaan Khan’s sister Shafaq Khan talks about her brother's arrest in Tunisha Sharma's suicide case

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul Tunisha Sharma Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat Gabbar Poonchwala Sher-E-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh Internet Wala Love Ishq Subhan Allah TV news TellyChakkar  shafaq naaz Mahabharat Falaq Naaz
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/02/2023 - 18:51

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu lashes out at Akshara, doesn’t want to lose Manjari
MUMBAI Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with...
Aiming for a glowing and healthy skin this year? Check out these hacks 
MUMBAI:Beauty and skincare are never-ending conversations, and we, too, are passionate about this discourse. Here are...
Here are some makeup tips for your fancy date night 
MUMBAI:Date evenings can take many different forms, such as going out with your significant other, watching a movie,...
Exclusive! Durga Aur Charu: Jhumki’s evil trick to create more problems for Durga
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with a spoiler from Durga aur Charu. Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, the channel...
Exclusive! Sherdil Shergill: Manmeet’s big move to change the perspective towards women
MUMBAI: Colors TV is back with another promising show called Sherdil Shergill. The show stars Surbhi Chandna and...
Recent Stories
Ananya Panday or Janhvi Kapoor who wins this bikini battle, do comment
Ananya Panday or Janhvi Kapoor, who wins this bikini battle? 

Latest Video

Related Stories
Check out who is THIS special person in Palak Sindhwani’s life
Check out who is THIS special person in Palak Sindhwani’s life
Faltu’s actress Niharika Chouksey shares a never-seen-before picture with the fans, check it out
Faltu’s actress Niharika Chouksey shares a never-seen-before picture with the fans, check it out
Sargun Mehta is here with a flashback of how every board game in the house goes with their loved ones, check it out
Sargun Mehta is here with a flashback of how every board game in the house goes with their loved ones, check it out
Audiences react to the ‘Ishq Mein Ghayal’ promo starring Gashmeer and Karan Kundra, call it ‘Sasta Twilight’! 
Audiences react to the ‘Ishq Mein Ghayal’ promo starring Gashmeer and Karan Kundrra, call it ‘Sasta Twilight’!
Check out what’s waiting ahead this year for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Samrat aka Yogendra
Check out what’s waiting ahead this year for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Samrat aka Yogendra
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Shardul Bharadwaj, Kumud Mishra, and Vijayant Kohli to promote their upcoming movie “Kuttey”
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Shardul Bharadwaj, Kumud Mishra, and Vijayant Kohli to promote their upcoming movie ‘Kuttey’