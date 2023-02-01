Tunisha Sharma Sucice case: Shafaq Naaz stands by her family despite the differences she has with them; takes a stand for her brother Sheezan Khan

MUMBAI: Sheezan Khan has gained recognition in the field of acting. He debuted as an actor in the historical drama Jodha Akbar in 2013, and in the television series Silsila Pyaar Ka in 2016.

In 2021, he played Aarya in Pavitra: Bharose Ka Safar. He is most recognized for his appearances as the young Sultan Murad Mirza in Jodha Akbar and as Ali Baba in the current Sab TV production of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul.

On December 24, 2022, Tunisha Sharma, the lead actress of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, committed suicide by hanging herself on the set of the show.

Sheezan was booked for abetment to suicide and got arrested the next day after his rumored girlfriend and co-star Tunisha Sharma’s mother filed a case against him. The actors were said to be in a relationship.

Shezaan has two elder sisters, Falaq Naaz and Shafaq Naaz. Shafaq Naaz is an Indian television actress and trained Kathak dancer and became popular with Star Plus show Mahabharat as Kunti, Falaq is also a popular television actress and has appeared in shows like Sasural Simar Ka, and others.

Shafaq, his older sister, doesn't have any ties to her family and lives separately from them. Sheezan and her other sister Falaq are very close. She was at the police station with him as well. Sheezan currently resides with his mother, brother, and sister Falaq.

Sheezan and Shafaq do not even follow each other on social media. A few years back, Falaq had publicly spoken about their relationship with Shafaq.

But recently with Tunisha’s case when Sheezan was taken into custody, Shafaq did get in touch with entertainment portals to talk about it and the two sisters even issued a public statement about the case. Recently, the Khan family even organized a press conference to answer and clear everything up about the case. Shafaq was there too along with Falaq and Sheezan’s mother.

She actively was a part of the press conference and even answer questions. She can be seen standing by her family’s side even though she had cut ties with them. It feels like a great step to be there while Sheezan is being accused and the family is going through so much.

Talking to one of the entertainment portals a few years back, Falaq had said, “For the past two years, I haven’t heard anything from Shafaq. We are not in contact and I would request people to stop asking me about Shafaq. Under the influence of someone from our family, she (Shafaq) fought with my mother and left us without thinking about the consequences. While leaving us, she said that we are dead for her.”

