Ali Baba Actor Sheezan Khan claims that he and Tunisha broke up because of the 'Religion and Age Gap' during interrogations! 

MUMBAI : The television industry got the shocking news of Alibaba: Daastan-e- Kabul actress Tunisha Sharma, passed away by committing suicide.

The actress hanged herself on the sets of the show and the incident took place in her co–actor Sheezan Mohammed Khan’s makeup room. He essays the role of (Alibaba).

Also read: Exclusive! Late actress Tunisha Sharma's rumored boyfriend Sheezan Mohammed Khan detained by police for interrogation

Tunisha was the lead of the serial, and she had a good bond with her co-star Sheezan Mohammed Khan. Sources confirm that the actress committed suicide in the actor's makeup room.

As per sources, Sheezan was initially detained by the Mumbai police for interrogation, where he has been questioned about her suicide and the bond that he shared with her.

The actor has been arrested in the charges filed by Tunisia’s mother for abetment to suicide after the news broke and she registered an FIR against him and a new complaint letter is doing the rounds of the internet, in which Tunisha’s mother blames Sheezan Khan and says that the two were in a relationship and due to disagreements and a break up that happened, Tunisha took her own life.

Sheehan Khan had been sent to for 4 days and the interrogation had started. Now, we getting shocking developments in the case.

As reported by Times Now, Sheezan finally admitted that he was in a relationship with Tunisha,

He further told police that he and Tunisha broke up as they had an age difference. Police sources told the portal Times Now, that the actor has told cops that they ended their relationship as their religions were different and there was an age gap.

Another shocking revelation happened when the sources told Times Now, that Sheezan told the police that Tunisha had tried to commit suicide in the recent past as well, but he was able to save her and he also stated that he informed his mother about it as well.

Additionally, the portal reported that the police do not believe Sheezan's statement since the actress' family has accused him of cheating on Tunisha and having multiple relationships at the same time. To avoid addressing the main reason, police suspect he's citing age gap and religious differences.

Further reports suggest that Tunisha had an anxiety attack on December 16 and was admitted to the hospital when Sheezan broke up with her and she was heartbroken, and when her mother and uncle reached the hospital, she kept repeating, "Sheezan did wrong to me. Sheezan cheated on me."

And as the report mentions, On December 15, Sheezan told her about his relationship and admitted that he was in love with another woman.

While the investigations are under process, Tunisha’s mother has appealed for justice to be served.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ: Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Sheezan Khan sent to custody for 4 days



