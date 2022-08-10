Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Exclusive! Late actress Tunisha Sharma’s friend Rayya Labib talks about whether both families took their break up easily and reveals if she was in depression

MUMBAI: Tunisha Sharma committed suicide on 24th December 2022 by hanging herself in Sheezan Khan's makeup room, after she had an argument with him.

Post that, her mother filed an FIR against him and blamed him for provoking her daughter to take the step.

Currently, the case is under investigation and more new revelations will be coming out in the case.

ALSO READ: Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Sheezan Khan sent to 14 days judicial custody, refuses to give google password

Were you aware that Tunisha Sharma was in depression?

Were you aware that Tunisha Sharma was in depression?

Yes, she seemed to be depressed. This was evident in the last few months. I think she caught Sheezan cheating on her. She said that her boyfriend, whom she wants to marry, loves another woman. She did not name anyone though. I think her family should have taken things a bit more seriously, but maybe they felt that she was a grown-up girl who did not need any hand-holding.

While Sheezan and his family and Tunisha Sharma's family were aware of their break up, why wasn't this scenario taken seriously?

This question has to be asked to Sheezan and his family. I think that they thought she was old enough to handle her own problems. Maybe they thought that since she was doing films and working since childhood, she was emotionally and psychologically capable of handling a break up, which is not the case. Even at 40 and 50 years of age, both men and women go into depression after a breakup. Love kills, even at 50.

How's your bond with her?

I cannot say that we were very good friends. That would be wrong. Since I am older than her, she considered me as a support or a mentor. I used to shoot some Insta reels in the beauty parlour, and she noticed that and asked me a few things about promotion and publicity and work management.

That is how we began talking, and our friendship developed. For the last few months, she seemed to be depressed. At times she was bubbly and chirpy, but then suddenly she would lapse into bouts of depression and would become very quiet.

She was often on the phone and on long phone calls. She told me that the man she loves does not love her, but loves another woman; this was about a month earlier. She did not name Sheezan, but said that men cannot be trusted.

Well, the case seems to intensify even more, and in the coming days, more new information will be coming out.

