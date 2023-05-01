Tunisha Sharma suicide case: “I don’t think that Tunisha’s mother should have left the city; she should have continued the fight that she has started for justice, and Sheezan is innocent he would come out soon” - Shaan Mishra

Tunisha Sharma's suicide is currently one of the most controversial and talked about cases. Now, TellyChakkar got in touch with Sheezan’s friend Shaan Mishra, and asked him about what he had to say regarding Tunisha’s mom leaving the city, and her bond with Sheezan’s family.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 01/05/2023 - 03:30
MUMBAI :The Tunisha Sharma case is one of the most controversial and talked about cases currently.

The actress had committed suicide on the 24th of December by hanging herself in Sheezan’s makeup room, and was later rushed to the hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Post that, both Tunisha and Sheezan’s family held a press conference where they portrayed their points and shared their side of the story.

Many of Tunisha’s friends have come out and spoken about her feelings about how she was battling depression.

Finally, Sheezan’s close friend Shaan Mishra has come out and spoken about Sheezan’s innocence.

TellyChakkar got in touch with him and asked him about what he had to say about Tunisha’s mom leaving the city, and about her bond with Sheezan’s family.

What do you have to say about Tunisha Sharma’s mother leaving the city, as the police have just released a statement?

Since the statement has come from the police, it’s possible that these things that were said were true. I can understand her pain as she lost her child, and that’s a pain that no one can go through. I feel that she should have been here and fought for justice, as that is the fight that she began. Rather than packing and leaving the city, by doing this, there is a big question as to why she did this, and even people will be wondering about it.

How was Tunisha’s bond with Sheezan’s family?

Tunisha was very close to his family, and she used to stay with them and shared a great bond with his siblings and mother. Even his sister Falaq was very close with her. She had even planned a surprise birthday party for her at midnight. The bond was definitely special.

What message do you want to give Sheezan’s fans?

I just want to tell them to be strong, and the truth will come out soon. He will be a free bird soon and will live a normal life. Let the investigation take place, the truth shall prevail.

The case is still under investigation, and in the upcoming days, more new revelations will be coming out of the case.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

